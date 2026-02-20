NIPR Emerges Global Public Relations Association Of The Year

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has been named the winner of the Global Public Relations Association of the Year at the World Public Relations and Communication Awards 2025, organised by the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management.

The announcement was made in Lisbon, Portugal today, 19th February, 2026, following a highly competitive process that attracted 89 entries from 19 countries across the world.

The award recognises NIPR’s outstanding leadership in professional regulation, reputation governance, ethical standards enforcement, strategic communication advocacy, and its reform-driven agenda repositioning public relations as a strategic driver of national development.

Reacting to the announcement, the NIPR Ag. President, Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura described the recognition as “a defining global endorsement of Nigerian professionalism and excellence in public relations”.

“This is not just a trophy. It is evidence that disciplined reform and institutional courage yield results. Nigeria is no longer observing global reputation conversations from the sidelines, we are influencing them,” he stated.

Prof. Dandaura extolled the NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku, for what he described as purposeful and visionary leadership that has repositioned the Institute for greater national relevance and stronger international visibility.

The Ag. President also congratulated Chain Reactions, a member-agency of NIPR, for emerging Winner in the “Internal Communication Campaign” category, with their ‘Next Era of Happiness: Managing Change and Employee’ entry.

He acknowledged the contributions of past leaders who laid the institutional foundation, current Council Members who have sustained the reforms momentum, and the young professionals across the country who represent the future of strategic communication.

The Global Alliance Awards celebrate excellence in public relations and communication worldwide, recognising innovation, impact, ethics, and professional advancement across industries and regions.

The formal presentation of trophies will take place during the Global Alliance World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) 2026 scheduled for 15th - 21st November, 2026 in Abuja, Nigeria.