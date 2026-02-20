Death Penalty Sought For Female Domestic Servant Accused Of Murdering Popular Syrian Actress Huda Sharaawi

Emotions are running high in Syria following the tragic death of actress Huda Sharaawi, a respected figure in the national film industry. Judicial authorities have sought the death penalty against her domestic worker, a Ugandan national who arrived in the country in October 2025.

According to the initial findings of the investigation, the young woman, recruited by a placement agency operating in the Middle East, had been working at the artist’s home in a tense atmosphere. A dispute over an unpaid trial period reportedly strained the professional relationship from the outset.

The circumstances of the incident, which occurred in the middle of the night, suggest a chain of misunderstandings. Feeling unwell, the employee allegedly interpreted certain remarks made by her employer as a threat to her health, becoming convinced that she had been poisoned. In a state of panic, she is said to have violently attacked the actress in her sleep.

Despite the swift intervention of emergency services, the actress did not survive. The case has reignited debate over the protection of migrant domestic workers and the potential abuses within recruitment systems in the region.