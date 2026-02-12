Nigerians To Be Affected As US Expands Effort To Revoke Citizenship

The Trump administration is significantly expanding efforts to strip U.S. citizenship from naturalized Americans as part of its broader crackdown on immigration, according to people familiar with the plans.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has been redeploying experts and reassigning staff across its field offices to identify potential denaturalization cases.

The aim is to generate between 100 and 200 cases per month for immigration litigation, a sharp increase from previous years. During Trump’s first term, only 102 cases were filed over four years.

Denaturalization cases have historically focused on individuals who concealed criminal histories or human rights violations during their application process.

The push is part of wider Department of Homeland Security (DHS) measures that include large-scale deportation missions, expanded detention facilities, visa revocations, and attempts to deport green card holders.

USCIS spokesman Matthew Tragesser said the agency investigates when there is credible evidence of fraud or misrepresentation.

“We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards fraud in the naturalization process and will pursue denaturalization proceedings for any individual who lied or misrepresented themselves,” he said as quoted by NBC News.

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue those undermining the integrity of America’s immigration system and work alongside the Department of Justice to ensure that only those who meet citizenship standards retain the privilege of U.S. citizenship.”

Officials are also seeking ways to speed up the process by embedding trained staff across more than 80 field offices. The Justice Department has directed attorneys to prioritize denaturalization cases, including those involving national security risks, war crimes, torture, or government fraud, with a broad category for other significant cases.

Trump has long focused on redefining citizenship and has challenged birthright citizenship, an issue now before the Supreme Court.

In a Truth Social post, he vowed to remove anyone who was not a “net asset” to the U.S. and pledged to “denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility.”

Around 800,000 people become naturalized citizens each year, meeting requirements such as legal permanent residency, English proficiency, knowledge of U.S. civics, and “good moral character.” Experts stress that stripping citizenship remains rare and legally complex.

“It’s so important for current and future naturalized U.S. citizens to know that no president can unilaterally strip people of the citizenship they’ve worked so hard to earn,” said Doug Rand, a former USCIS official.



