Dr Ahmadu Fatimah Honoured With Paul Harris Fellow Award By Rotary Internationa

Dr Ahmadu Fatimah has been conferred with the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow (PHF) Award by The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, in recognition of her tangible and significant contributions toward promoting better understanding and friendly relations among people worldwide.

The honour was formally presented at the prestigious hall of the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday, during the Traditional Cultural Night of the Rotary Club, in a dignified ceremony attended by the Assistant District Governor, Past District Governors, PAGs, PP, distinguished Rotarians, guests, and community leaders.

According to the citation on the certificate, Dr Ahmadu is named a Paul Harris Fellow “in appreciation of tangible and significant assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world.” The award certificate bears the signatures of Holger Knaack, Chair of The Rotary Foundation Trustees, and Francesco Arezzo, President of Rotary International.

The Paul Harris Fellow recognition is one of Rotary International’s highest honours, reserved for individuals who exemplify the ideals of service above self through impactful humanitarian, professional, and community-based contributions, honouring their support for humanitarian, educational, and polio-reduction initiatives.

Speaking shortly after the presentation, Dr Ahmadu expressed deep gratitude to Rotary International and her Club, describing the recognition as both humbling and motivating.

> “This honour reaffirms my commitment to service, peace-building, and community development. Rotary’s values resonate deeply with my life’s work, and I am inspired to do even more in advancing understanding, compassion, and positive change across communities,” she said.

Dr Ahmadu Fatimah, is widely respected for her dedication to service, leadership, and community engagement. Her receipt of the Paul Harris Fellow Award further underscores her contributions to humanitarian causes and her alignment with Rotary International’s mission of fostering goodwill and peace worldwide.

About Rotary International

Rotary International is a global network of more than 1.4 million neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change—across the globe, in communities, and in ourselves.