Nigerian Woman Accuses FedEx Of Conniving With Online Platform To Steal Her N25m Item

A Nigerian woman has accused FedEx International of conniving with a fraudulent US based company called myus.com to steal an item she sent through the dubious shipping company also known as Access Shipping USA, based in Sarasota, Florida.

According to a pre-action letter sent to FedEx Nigeria, the woman said she sent an item worth $17,000 (N25m) to myus.com to help ship to Nigeria for her. 

The shipment was sent through Fedex on October 28th 2025 to arrive Nigeria on November 5th 2025 but it never arrived. 

On inquiring about the whereabouts of her item, both myus.com and FedEx said they do not know what happened to the package and several attempts to contact both organisation to resolve the matter has gone unanswered.

The woman, who is filing a lawsuit against FedEx and myus.com is now warning people to stay away from myus.com as they are a fraudulent company who lure people to send their items to them to ship for them but usually steal the item and say it got lost. 

Afterwhich you are blocked from further reaching them.

Evidence of Suit



CKN NEWS

