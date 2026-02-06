ITU Directors Visit NCC Executive Chairman

The Commission’s Management and staff had the honour of receiving Dr. Cosmas Zavazava, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau, and Dr. Emmanuel Manasseh, ITU Regional Director for Africa, who visited the Commission as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the ITU’s work and the implementation of its regional initiatives.

The meeting reviewed progress on key projects across the African region, as well as ongoing and past ITU–FCDO partnerships on digital inclusion and other ITU-supported initiatives in Nigeria, including the Broadband Mapping Project.

The engagement also underscored the importance of collaborative regulation, Nigeria’s current G4 regulatory status, and the country’s readiness for G5 regulation.

In addition, discussions explored prospective projects, partnerships, and areas of further technical and institutional support from the ITU.