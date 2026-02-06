ITU Directors Visit NCC Executive Chairman

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Commission’s Management and staff had the honour of receiving Dr. Cosmas Zavazava, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau, and Dr. Emmanuel Manasseh, ITU Regional Director for Africa, who visited the Commission as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the ITU’s work and the implementation of its regional initiatives.

The meeting reviewed progress on key projects across the African region, as well as ongoing and past ITU–FCDO partnerships on digital inclusion and other ITU-supported initiatives in Nigeria, including the Broadband Mapping Project.

The engagement also underscored the importance of collaborative regulation, Nigeria’s current G4 regulatory status, and the country’s readiness for G5 regulation.

In addition, discussions explored prospective projects, partnerships, and areas of further technical and institutional support from the ITU.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال