Nigerian Sentenced To 2 Years Imprisonment For Sexual Assault In UK

This is a Nigerian Esosa Eguakin. He has been sentenced to two years in prison after sexually assaulting two women on board London-bound trains.

The court heard how on 21 August last year, Eguakin was on board a service from Fratton to London Waterloo on the early morning commute just after 7.15am. Eguakin intentionally sat behind a woman in her 30s and sexually assaulted her.

Then on 6 October shortly after 6am on board a service from Eastleigh to London Waterloo, Eguakin sexually assaulted another woman. When she confronted him, he claimed he was trying to retrieve his phone that he had dropped.

He refused to move away from her, and an off-duty police officer intervened to escort him off the train at Woking.

The officer arrested Eguakin and kept him at the station until officers arrived and took him to custody.

A subsequent investigation into both offences led by BTP detectives resulted in Eguakin being charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Eguakin, 31, and of Courtelle Road, Coventry, pleaded guilty to two counts of Sexual Assault at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment on Tuesday 10 February at Guildford Crown Court.

He also received a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order which prohibits him from doing a number of things, including sitting or standing next to or opposite any lone women.



