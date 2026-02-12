Nigerian Army University Professor Captured By Boko Haram Dies

A professor with the Nigerian Army University Biu, Borno State, Abubakar Mohammed El-Jummah, has died in Boko Haram captivity.

The professor was abducted along Damaturu-Big Road on March 2, 2025

Family members announced his passing in a statement on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

According to the family, the professor died in the early hours of the day at about 2:45 a.m. after a brief illness said to have followed the hardship he endured in the hands of his abductors.

He has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Salat al-Ghaib (funeral prayer in absentia) is scheduled to hold on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at the Ngomari Old Airport Juma’at Mosque behind his residence in Maiduguri by 2:00 p.m.

The late academic was described as a distinguished scholar, mentor and a man of integrity whose contributions to education and community development impacted many students and colleagues.

His death has been described as a significant loss to his family, the University of Maiduguri community and the wider society.