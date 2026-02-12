Iran Shoots Wounded Protesters On Hospital Beds

The Islamic regime has been executing injured protesters in hospital beds by shooting them in the head, according to an Iranian doctor.

Dr R, a member of the Aida Health Alliance, said that many wounded civilians had been found lying in their treatment beds, still attached to machines, with bullet holes in their heads.

They accused the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of murd£ring those injured following the Tehran protests and also arresting several medical staff suspected of treating them.

‘If the patient already had the sh0t in the head [when they arrived at the hospital], nobody would put the tube or catheter in because they’re already de@d…,’ the doctor told The Jerusalem Post.

‘So it means they went into the hospital and they k!lled them on the treatment bed.’

Dr R also shared chilling images with the newspaper of bodies in black bags with bullet wounds to the head, surrounded by blood, and still connected to medical tubes and catheters. These photographs have not been independently verified.

Iran Human Rights director, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, said: ‘The testimonies of doctors show that the Islamic Republic has trampled even the most basic human and medical principles and has systematically used hospitals as instruments of repression and killing.

‘The deliberate shutdown of ventilators, the prevention of treatment for the injured, and the arrest of patients from hospital beds constitute crimes against humanity and demonstrate the complete collapse of any ethical or legal standards in this government.’

He added: ‘When states use hospitals as tools of repression, this is not merely a human rights crisis but a global public-health crisis.

‘We call on the World Health Organisation to examine reports concerning the conversion of hospitals into instruments of repression, the denial of medical care to patients, and the obstruction of medical staff from carrying out their professional duties.