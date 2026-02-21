NCC Reads Riot Act To Construction Firms Over Fibre Cuts

From now on, it will no longer be business as usual for firms, especially for construction companies that damage fibre optic infrastructure in the country.

This comes as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said the impact of persistent fibre cuts has reached a worrying state, warning that “he who cuts must fix” henceforth.

The warning was handed down yesterday in Lagos by the Chairman of the NCC Board, Idris Olorunnimbe, during a visit by members of the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON).

The visitors stressed the damage fibre cuts cause to the quality of telephone services in the country.

ALTON, led by its Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, said fibre cuts often caused by federal and state road construction contractors are creating enormous economic losses, nationwide service disruptions, destruction of critical digital infrastructure, loss of assets without compensation and banking, education, and security interruptions.

ALTON, which said there is currently insufficient institutional recourse for operators when these damages occur, noted that a structured pre-construction fibre mapping and mandatory coordination framework is urgently required.

Responding, Olorunnimbe, who said the NCC is aware of the crises, assured that the message will be taken to the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF): “They will be told that if their contractors damage our fibre again, they will pay for it. A work-stop order will be issued. I think we will start with Lagos. We will meet LASIMRA and find a way around this.”

Indeed, last year, the sector recorded over 19,000 fibre cuts. As of now, the incidents have risen by about 900 per cent compared to the previous month, according to analysis of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) data.

The incident reports by the NCC showed that fibre cuts increased from just four cases in December 2025 to 40 incidents in January 2026, marking one of the steepest month-on-month spikes in recent years.

In his submission, ALTON chairman emphasised the need to take the matter to the National Economic Council (NEC), so that telecom infrastructure can be integrated into state planning.

According to him, there is an urgent need for fibre mapping and damage compensation protocols, especially by federal and state ministries of works.

He also tapped the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) on the enforcement framework for the CNII.