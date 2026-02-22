Another Nigerian Nurse Dies In UK

Andy Adaigbe post on the death of a UK based Nigerian nurse

"Another Nurse in UK Dies in His Sleep

Richmond, ( surname unknown) a nurse based in the United Kingdom has tragically died after going to rest ahead of his scheduled night shift. Richmond reportedly took a nap before work but never woke up.

He leaves behind his wife, Maybel, and their three young children aged five, six, and a 14-month-old baby girl.

Maybel said: “He said he was going to put his phone on charge. Initially when I went in, he was sleeping. Later on, the alarm went off and he wasn’t responding to me. That’s when I called 999.”

An ambulance was called, however Richmond tragically died within minutes of arriving in hospital. His cause of death is currently unknown. The news came as a massive shock to Maybel as Richmond appeared to be fit and healthy.

“My kids are just six and five. They don't know what this means, but they've been asking, where is he? My daughter wrote something saying, God, please, can you bring him back?"

Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this tough time ❤️"