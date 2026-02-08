Many Thought Video Of My Attack By Police Was A Prank..Ijoba Lande

Ijoba Lande's Post

So a lot of people felt my videos and pictures circulating on Social media since yesterday are Pranks or skits because of the nature of my job which is understandable but that incident truly happened btw myself and 9ja P0li£ .

Around 11 40pm. Yesterday, l went to a Total filling station before Abraham Adesanya street. It was my friend that went down from the car to get the fuel.

Myself and my second brother were in the car talking, As you all know l just came back from United kingdom and my brother too just came back from America, the moment we sighted some men Opposite us coming down from one Korope car, we became scared and we even taught they were Kidnapp£rs, but when they moved closer we discovered they were Police officers but there was no name tags on their uniform and they insisted they wanted to check us and we obliged, when they finished searching me nothing incriminating was found on me they went to my brother and l discovered one Police officer took his Dollars and other things, l was like how would this police officer be able to account for all my brother valuables they are taking?

so l brought out my phone to record everything that was how they became annoyed and these police Officers were upto 6 in numbers, immediately they took my phone and gave me upper cutt, l almost faint£d, and that was the beginning of the Wahalaa,

They all got back into their Korope Bus and my phone, money and my brother valuables was with them.





So we got into our own car and started chasing them, when they got to Abraham Adesanya Junction, they parked behind another Police Officer main Van at that Junction, those officers have got names on their own uniforms, and those thiev£s P0lice went to join the New police, myself and brother quickly came down and met the New Police officers to please rescue us and help us take our phone, money and other valuables from those ones,





Immediately the New Police told us that they can't help us because those police officers we were complaining about are their Superior, so nothing can be done, we were still trying to explain to them but that was how they teamed up together to b£at us more and they injur£d me, look at my eye, my mouth and body.





We later went to Ajah police station and l called my God father, that was when ADC ASP and other senior Police officers intervened.





Those P0lice officers that Assaut£d us had been arrestd and investigations is ongoing, they later took me to hospital and those Police officers had been in cell since yesterday.





I want to thank Nigerian that helped me and some of the Police officers, everything is under control now....Ijoba Lande



