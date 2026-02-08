Edo APC Chairman Threatens To Kill Woman Over Social Media Post

The acting Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarrett Tenebe, has thrown caution to the wind and threatened to kill a Facebook user.

The Facebook user, identified as Blessing P Agho, is a critic of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

However, Tenebe, via a Facebook message directly to Agho, vowed to kill her.

“Your death is close. You are a bastard, just show where you are if you can.

“Death awaits you, idiot. Send me your address or come out to Wuse 2 in front of Atiku’s campaign office at 9pm tomorrow,” the ruling party Chairman told Agho via messenger.





Sharing the screenshots of the threat, the lady posted, “The APC state chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, threatened me via messenger. How did this retarded, mentally unstable person end up becoming a state chairman? No wonder there are calls to remove him from office. Okpebholo, see your state party chairman. When will you demolish his house?”

The viral post has generated a lot of criticism from social media users who wonder why Tenebe would threaten to kill people just because they criticize the governor.

Many have called on the police to invite the chairman for questioning.

Months ago it was reported that the Edo State APC Chairman said he and others did not have 'sense’ of their own and would follow the governor’s directives without question.

Tenebe had made the remarks in a video from the ‘Edo State City Boy employment 2025’ event, while pledging the state’s support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“That our loyalty to our governor is of no break, no gear, no sense,” Tenebe announced.

“The explanation is this: Anything the governor tells us to do, we cannot argue, because he has all the special advisers and all the special assistance.”

The APC chairman used a stark analogy to describe the party’s obedience.

“If you have ever seen a vehicle or truck with no gear and descending; you know how deadly such a vehicle is,” Tenebe said. “That’s what we are as a party in this state. Because we have no sense.”

“The governor has already told us that 3.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu must be guaranteed and is already settled,” he had added.

