Man Slits Wife's Throat During Argument, Police Recovers Body

Tragedy occurred at Amaji village in Umuoyoro community, Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State on Thursday following the arrest of a man identified as Mr Abuchi for allegedly slitting his wife’s throat during an argument.

It was gathered that the wife died after the deep cut inflicted on her by her husband in their farm in Amaji community.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said an argument ensued between the couple on the fateful day, but the man reached for a kitchen knife and allegedly cut the throat of the woman, a mother of two.

The source said: “How people got to know was that the woman was screaming loudly before she died. It was that scream that attracted other natives around the farm. They gathered, overpowered the man and held him to the ground.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspect, saying investigation was ongoing.

She said: “Yes, I can confirm the incident. The suspect has been arrested and the Commissioner of Police has ordered a detailed investigation into the incident with a view to ensuring timely justice on the matter.”

The Centre for Basic Rights and Accountability Campaign (CBRAC) said the incident was the height of man’s inhumanity to man, and called on the police to thoroughly probe the incident and ensure that justice was served.

National Coordinator of the group, Prince Wiro, in a statement yesterday, said there was no justification for the action of the suspect, saying the act was utterly condemnable.

He said: “I condemn the killing of the mother of two children in Amaji village in Omuma allegedly by the husband. It is the height of man’s inhumanity to man and wickedness.

“I therefore call on the Rivers State Police Command to ensure a thorough investigation into this matter to ensure Justice is served and seen to be served in this circumstance.

“There is no justification for anyone to take anybody’s life. This is a clear case if murder and it should be treated as such.”



