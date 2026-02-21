El-Rufai To Be Arraigned In Court On February 25th

The Department of State Services has fixed February 25 to arraign a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, before the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged cybercrime and breach of national security.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026, was assigned to Justice Joyce Abdulmalik by the Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho, who subsequently fixed the date for the defendant’s arraignment.

The DSS had on Monday filed a three-count criminal charge against the former governor, accusing him of unlawfully intercepting the telephone lines of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The secret police alleged that El-Rufai’s actions contravened provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, and the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

In the first count, “the DSS alleged that the former governor, on February 13, 2026, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV’s Prime Time Programme in Abuja, admitted during the interview that he and others unlawfully intercepted the phone communications of the NSA, an offence said to be contrary to, and punishable under Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024.”

In count two, “El-Rufai was accused of stating during the same television interview that he knew and related with an individual who unlawfully intercepted the NSA’s phone communications without reporting the person to relevant security agencies.”

The DSS said the alleged offence is punishable under Section 27(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024.

El-Rufai had, during the live Arise TV interview, claimed that he overheard Ribadu directing security operatives to detain him linking the alleged directive to what he described as an attempted arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on February 12 upon his return from Cairo, Egypt.

The former governor was later granted administrative bail at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, after being detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for questioning in an alleged N432bn fraud case.

However, he was reportedly taken into custody by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission shortly after his release.



