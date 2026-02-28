Insecurity: Police Urge Ondo Churches, Mosques To Suspend Night Services, Vigils

The Nigeria Police Force in Ondo State has advised religious leaders, including Muslims, Christians, and traditional worshippers, to suspend night services due to prevailing security challenges in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adebowale Lawal, gave the advice on Friday in Akure while addressing newsmen on the recent abduction of six members of the Celestial Church in Uso.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the victims were kidnapped on February 25 during a midnight service at the church located along the Uso/Owo Expressway in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

NAN also reports that one of the worshippers was rescued, and one informant was arrested by the police following the incident.

It was gathered that the kidnappers demanded a ransom of N100 million for the victims’ release.

Lawal explained that the victims included pregnant women and one physically challenged person.

The commissioner said it would be easier for the police to monitor religious activities during the daytime than at night.

“On the issue of ransom, nobody has come forward to speak officially about ransom payments.

“And we have always advised religious leaders that if they plan to hold any special activity, they should carry us along so we can give expert advice on whether it is safe for their congregation.

“In the recent case, nobody informed us about any activity taking place there.

“I do not know when a church became a maternity home or hospital. If someone is pregnant, the best place should be a hospital or maternity home.

“However, we have sent a signal to all area commanders advising religious leaders — Muslim, Christian and traditional worshippers — to suspend night worship for now because of the security challenges,” he said.

