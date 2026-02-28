Fire Wrecks Havic At Emir's Palace In Kaduna State

A fire outbreak on Friday engulfed parts of the Jama’a Emir’s Palace in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, triggering panic among residents and palace officials.

The blaze was still raging at the time of filing this report, as officials of the Kaduna State Fire Service arrived at the scene and immediately began efforts to contain it and prevent further spread.

Witnesses said the fire was first noticed in a section of the palace, prompting calls for emergency assistance. Thick smoke rising from the premises drew large crowds from neighbouring communities.

Security personnel and local volunteers joined firefighters in efforts to manage the situation, while access to parts of the palace was restricted to enable emergency responders carry out their operations unhindered.

As of press time, the cause of the fire had not been determined.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the extent of the damage or possible losses, as firefighting efforts continue.



