ICPC Arrest Former NIMASA DG Bashir Jamoh

The ICPC has arrested the former Director General of the NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, in Kaduna State.

Sources confirmed that Jamoh was taken into custody by operatives of the anti corruption agency on Monday, though details of the allegations against him were not immediately disclosed by the commission.

Jamoh served as Director General of NIMASA between 2020 and 2023, overseeing the agency during a period marked by renewed focus on maritime security and revenue generation.

His arrest is coming amid growing political speculation in Kaduna State, as Jamoh has been widely rumoured to be preparing to contest for the Kaduna gubernatorial seat ahead of the next general elections.

As of the time of filing this report, the ICPC has yet to issue an official statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding his arrest or confirming whether formal charges will be filed.