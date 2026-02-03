IGP Egbetokun Redeploys AIG Tunji Disu To Force CID Alagbon





The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved the immediate redeployment of Olatunji Rilwan Disu as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.

The posting, which takes effect immediately, places AIG Disu at the helm of one of the Nigeria Police Force’s most strategic investigative formations, responsible for handling high-profile criminal investigations and sensitive national cases.

Prior to the redeployment, AIG Disu headed the Special Protection Unit (SPU), where he oversaw the security of top government officials, diplomats, and other high-risk individuals. His appointment to the Alagbon Annex is widely seen as a reflection of the confidence reposed in his operational competence and leadership experience.

A seasoned police officer, Disu has previously served as Commissioner of Police in key commands, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command and the Rivers State Command, where he was credited with firm command leadership and operational effectiveness.

He was elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police on March 25, 2025, as part of a major reshuffle aimed at strengthening the capacity of the Nigeria Police Force.

The latest redeployment aligns with IGP Egbetokun’s ongoing reforms focused on repositioning the Force through strategic postings, enhanced professionalism, and improved investigative efficiency across critical departments.



