Ghana To Rename Kotoka International Airport

The Ghanaian government has announced plans to rename Kotoka International Airport, the country’s main aviation hub, to Accra International Airport.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga said a bill will be presented to Parliament to approve the changes. Officials say the move is part of a broader effort to ensure that national institutions and landmarks reflect Ghana’s democratic values and national identity.

The airport was originally opened in 1958 as Accra International Airport and was later renamed in 1969 in honour of Lieutenant General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka, a senior military officer involved in the 1966 coup that overthrew Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah.

There are some merits in this strategic move especially for developing economies. In the crowded global aviation space, naming major airports after the cities where they are located helps in promoting recognizability.

Can we ever think of tinkering with the names of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, Aminu Kano International Airport Kano, or Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos?

Source : Uche Nworah