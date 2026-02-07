Utomi At 70: Speakers At Prime Business Africa Webinar Hail His Ethics, Ideas, Leadership

Scholars, journalists, public officials, and prominent private-sector leaders gathered on Thursday for a webinar hosted by Prime Business Africa to honour Professor Pat Utomi on his 70th birthday.

Attendees celebrated his decades-long influence on Nigeria’s intellectual, political, and civic life, hailing him as a fearless voice of reason, a teacher of generations, and a moral compass in the nation’s public affairs.

Dr. Marcel Mbamalu, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Prime Business Africa, said Utomi’s greatness lies not only in his achievements but in his character. He described him as humble, approachable, and deeply committed to ethical leadership and public value, noting that in a society where many bend rules to get ahead, Utomi has remained firm in his principles, even when it attracts resistance. Mbamalu said this moral consistency is what makes Utomi deserving of the honour.

Delivering the keynote, Professor Abiodun Adeniyi recalled his days as a reporter covering Utomi at The Guardian, noting that almost everything Utomi said made the news because he commanded attention. adding that Utomi became socially influential in his early twenties, making it unsurprising that many still find it hard to believe he is 70.

Adeniyi highlighted Utomi’s extensive writings on politics and governance, especially his work on state capture, which exposes how narrow elites take control of public institutions and ensure that the resources of the state are used for their own selfish ends.

He recommended Utomi’s definition of leadership as "a type of behaviour or relationship that is people-centred," urging Nigerian leaders to adopt it in order to leave a lasting legacy.

He added that Utomi’s ability to connect theory with practice and unite town and gown has made him a major contributor to political economy and national development thinking.

According to Bongo Adi, Professor of Economics at Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, Utomi is a colossus whose writings have shaped a generation of young scholars. He recalled how many people grew up reading Utomi’s newspaper columns, often studying and memorising his words in order to imitate him. Adi said that although Utomi is an economist, he communicates like a seasoned literary writer.

Furthermore, he identified three qualities that define Utomi: aesthetics, truth, and ethics. He also recalled Utomi’s role in promoting Lagos Business School and noted his involvement in the Obedient Movement, saying Utomi’s capacity and depth of knowledge make him well suited for leadership.

Professor of Mass Communication, Chinyere Okunna, said Utomi’s long-held argument that Nigeria faces a crisis of ethics remains central to the country’s problems. She recalled his bold public support for Peter Obi during the Labour Party defection in Asaba as an example of his commitment to people-centred leadership. Okunna added that Nigeria would remain underdeveloped unless leaders who share Utomi’s ideals are given the chance to govern, urging him not to relent as young Nigerians continue to look up to him.

Dr. Okey Ikechukwu described Utomi as a man of deep conviction whose integrity is genuine rather than performative. He said Utomi does not seek praise, making every tribute an honest reflection of his impact. Ikechukwu added that Utomi’s achievements are the product of hard work and integrity, not abuse of office, and described him as a natural leader whose ideas will endure long after his lifetime.

Osita Chidoka, former Minister of Aviation, said Professor Pat Utomi has been a lasting source of inspiration to him, particularly for his consistency in contributing to national development even outside public office.

He noted that while many of Utomi’s contemporaries in government have faded from public relevance, Utomi has remained a steady and respected voice of reason. Chidoka said Utomi has continued to influence public debate through his books, newspaper writings, and civic engagements on Nigeria’s development trajectory, adding that this enduring intellectual presence has made him more impactful than many who have held political office.

He also observed that Nigeria often pursues interventions without sufficient data and knowledge, and warned against a growing suspicion of intelligence in public life. According to Chidoka, Utomi represents the kind of thoughtful and informed leadership Nigeria needs, calling for a shift toward greater respect for competence and ideas in governance.

Moderating the session, Mr. Jahman Anikulapo described Utomi as “an elephant” in every field he has ventured into, noting that the wide range of people celebrating him reflected the depth of his impact. He said Utomi’s influence cuts across academia, civic engagement, and public life, adding that whether through books, media appearances, lectures, or conferences, Utomi remains a teacher from whom there is always something to learn. Anikulapo also recalled Utomi’s long record of speaking truth to power and his consistent effort to resist elite capture of the Nigerian state.

In his reflections, Professor Utomi traced the roots of his life philosophy to the discipline, values, and guidance he received from books, mentors, and providence. He said he had no regrets about the path he had taken over the past 70 years, stressing that delayed gratification and strong values had guided his choices. Utomi described the relationships he had built over the years as a blessing, thanking God for a life marked by goodwill and favour. Drawing on a conversation with a priest who likened his experience to that of Socrates, Utomi expressed confidence that ideas rejected in one generation can later shape societies, adding that he remained hopeful about Nigeria’s future even if it is not built solely on his own ideals.

The webinar ended with a collective affirmation of Professor Utomi’s legacy as a principled intellectual, a teacher of generations, and a relentless advocate for a more ethical and just Nigeria. Utomi also serves as the Board Chairman of Prime Business Africa.