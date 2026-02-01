First Bank Took Major Profit Hit To Clean Up N748bn Bad Loans..Femi Otedola

byCKN NEWS -
0


Femi Otedola, chairman of First HoldCo Plc, says the company took a major profit hit to clean up its N748 billion in bad loans.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Otedola said the decision to clean up the loans was a serious long-term move, even though it caused a sharp fall in the company’s 2025 profit.

“At First HoldCo we decided to clean house properly. We took a huge one time hit of ₦748bn to admit old bad loans instead of pretending they do not exist. That is why profit looks like it crashed by 92%,” the post reads.

His posts 







CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال