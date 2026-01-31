NUJ Mourn Colleague Who Died In Fatal Accident, While Attending Late Bayelsa Deputy Governor's Funeral

The Federated Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council, has received with profound shock and deep sorrow the tragic news of the death of our dear colleague and former member, Comrade Isaac Ombe, in the horrific road accident that occurred along the Toru-Orua axis of the Sagbama/Ekeremor Road.

This devastating incident involved an 18-seater bus conveying passengers to the burial ceremony of Bayelsa State’s late Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The crash claimed precious lives, including that of Isaac Ombe, leaving hearts broken and the journalism family in mourning.

Ombe was a thoroughbred journalist of impeccable integrity and dedication. He had distinguished himself through his work with reputable media outfits such as The Nation, National Mirror, The Comet, News Express and The Verbatim. He was also a former executive member of our chapel before he transitioned to serve at the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA).

His passion for truth, professionalism, and camaraderie will forever be remembered by all who knew him.

In this moment of unbearable grief, the Chairman of the Federated Correspondents Chapel, Tife Owolabi, has issued a heartfelt condolence message to the bereaved family, friends, and colleagues. He prayed earnestly for the peaceful repose of the departed soul.

He asked the Almighty God to grant the family divine comfort, unwavering strength, and the grace to bear this irreparable loss during these profoundly painful times.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Ombe family, the NUJ Bayelsa family, and all those affected by this tragedy.

May God console our hearts and grant eternal rest to Isaac Ombe and the other victims. We mourn with you, and we stand in solidarity.

Rest in perfect peace, dear comrade. Your legacy lives on.

Sign





Tife Owolabi Emem Idio Chairman Secretary