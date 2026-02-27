EFCC Arraigns Mike Ozekhome For Alleged Forgery

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, February 27, 2026 arraigned Chief Mike Agbedor Abu Ozekhome, SAN, Ponfa Useni and General Jeremiah Useni (now deceased) before Justice C.N. Oji. Of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Maitama, Abuja over alleged forgery of documents and International Passport to facilitate the ownership of a property in the United Kingdom.

They were arraigned on a 12- count amended charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery, impersonation and false pretense.





At Friday`s proceedings, prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN drew the attention of the court to a 12 -count amended charge dated February 25, 2026, urging the court to substitute it in place of the initial original charge dated February 24, 2026.





“ My lord, I also want to draw your attention to the proof of evidence filed alongside the documents marked page 1 to 501, that your lordship will accept the amended charge alongside the proof of evidence. We rely on them that your lordship will cause the defendants to take their pleas,” he said





Count one of the charge reads; “That you, Chief Mike Agbedor Abu Ozekhome, SAN, Ponfa Useni, and General Jeremiah Useni (now deceased), sometime in the year 2020 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, agreed amongst yourselves to cause to be done an illegal act, to wit: making a false Nigerian International Passport No.A07535463 with the name, Tali Shani, and purported same to have been issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service with the intent of using same to support your claim of ownership of the property known as No. 79, Randall Avenue, London NW2, United Kingdom, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 96(1) of the Penal Code Act, Cap. 532 Laws of the Federal Capital Territory 2006 and punishable under Section 364 of the same Act.





Count three of the charge reads; “That you, Chief Mike Agbedor Abu Ozekhome, SAN, Ponfa Useni, and General Jeremiah Useni (now deceased), sometime in 2022 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to use as genuine, a false Nigerian International Passport No.A07535463 with the name Tali Shani to facilitate your claim of ownership of the property known as No. 79, Randall Avenue, London NW2, United Kingdom, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 96 of the Penal Code Act, Cap. 532 Laws of the Federal Capital Territory 2006 and punishable under Section 364 of the same Act.”





The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges when read to them.





In view of this, the prosecution counsel stated that their no guilty plea has put them up for trial, making reference to Section 273 of the Administration of Criminal Justice System.





“My lord, a lot are at stake in this proceedings, in the interest of the society, that of the defence and that of the legal profession, as such we will be urging your lordship that this matter, with the cooperation of the defence be granted or accord priority to the hearing and determination of this matter, I mean accelerated hearing. In that case, we will be asking for a very short trial day to enable the defendant to show cause in good faith and the prosecution prepare and be ready for the trial. We have been served with the two different applications for bail, which we won’t be opposing, so we will be urging your lordship that this matter be determined on time”, he said





Responding, counsel to the first defendant, Tayo Oyetibo, SAN commended the attitude of the prosecution for not opposing the application of bail, assuring him that they will cooperate in line with the accelerated determination of the matter. He further requested that the defendant be granted bail on self-recognition, stating that his client is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria with over 45years legal experience who resides in Abuja who is also known by the Attorney General of the Federation.





In the same vein, counsel to the second defendant, Onoja, SAN also appreciated the prosecution for not opposing bail. Stating that the second defendant is a humble man and his spouse is also a member of the bar. Adding that his client has a very dangerous heart condition which was the reason why the EFCC granted him Administrative bail on very liberal terms.





“My short application is that he should be released to his wife in the same manner. I urge your lordship that you make the bail condition to be one surety who should be his spouse” he said





Justice Oji granted the defendants bail in the sum of N10,000,000( Ten Million Naira) each with one reasonable surety who must have a property in Abuja. She also ordered that their passports be domiciled in court custody. She further stated that the matter will be granted accelerated hearing.





The matter was adjourned to March 13, 2026, April 15,16, 2026 for trial.