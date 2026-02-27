Forgiveness Is Divine: Senator Akpabio As A Grace Carrier By Ken Harries Esq

There's a trend in Nigeria where accusations are louder than the coin box, and everyone scrambles to the high ground of moral outrage. Yet, here comes Senator Godswill Akpabio, the President of the 10th Senate, going against the trend like a devoted monk who has decided that the usual script of lawsuits, vendettas, and endless bitterness won't augur well.

In our clime, these spectacles are enough to fill a library. This stands out like the script for one of the best sellers.

A wild and unsubstantiated allegation of murder and organ harvesting levied on Akpabio, which occasioned investigations, courtrooms, and quite unexpectedly, forgiveness.

In a land where politicians hold on to grudges tighter than their lust for power, Akpabio chose grace. Amazing! Could this be a sign that even in our polarised landscape, truth and reconciliation might yet have a fighting chance?

● *The weird allegation*

Scandal usually starts small and balloons into monstrous dimensions that devour reputations and leave a foul stench on the victim.

In this case, it was the telephone conversation between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Sandra Duru, a US-based activist, that leaked — naturally, because what good is a juicy gist if it stays private?

The claims were as shocking as they were grave: that Akpabio and his wife had a hand in the 2021 murder of Iniobong Umoren, a young job-seeker from Akwa Ibom State. Not just murder, but with the twisted tale that Umoren’s organs were harvested to treat the wife’s illness.

One marvels at how such tales gain legs in Nigerian politics. It is as if we have all signed up for a perpetual drama series, complete with villains, victims, and plot twists. These were accusations that could ruin lives, hurled into the public space without a shred of evidence.

In a country where political rivals sharpen knives at every turn, this one went deep, painting Senator Akpabio as some sort of macabre mastermind.

● *The Facts of the matter*

On April 2, 2025, Sandra Duru wrote a formal petition to the Inspector General of Police, demanding investigation into the leaked conversation between her and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. The petition was assigned to the Police Monitoring Unit. The investigation took the police team to Akwa Ibom State for a thorough assignment. They pored over certified court records, the post-mortem report, and also interviewed the family members of the late Iniobong Umoren who had witnessed the autopsy. What emerged was a picture as clear as day, though not what the accusers were expecting.

Back in April 2021, the youthful Iniobong Umoren met a tragic end at the hands of Uduak Frank Akpan, who lured her with a fake job offer, sexually assaulted, and murdered her. Akpan was tried in the Akwa Ibom State High Court, convicted, and sentenced to death.

• *Any post-mortem?*

It was confirmed no organs were missing; everything was intact, as attested to by Umoren’s sister - Ifiok Umoren, who stood there during medical procedure. “No organs were removed,” Ifiok Umoren said plainly, putting paid to the offensive rumour.

• *Any link to Akpabio?* None whatsoever. Something must have plucked from the imagination of the purveyor of this indiscretion - who is a known content creator and also given to mischief and lawlessness. The Akwa Ibom State Director of Public Prosecution - Mr Friday Johnson Itim, laid it out: the crime was a lone wolf act, no connections to high places. The allegation was “false and without any iota of truth,” as the police report declared.

• *Any deepfakes?*

The forensic audio analysis contrary to Senator Natasha's denial, confirmed the recording was the real voice communication between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Sandra Duru who were both brought together by one Ina Okopi Agu, not AI generated or deepfake. So, there you have it: a baseless storm in a teacup, debunked by cold and hard facts. One cannot help but wonder why such fictions take root so easily in our soil. Is it the thrill of taking down a highly-placed individual? Or is it a national pastime to murmur and spread rumours without demanding evidence?





● *The legal aftermath*

With the truth laid bare, the legal wheels began to turn in earnest. On March 29, 2025, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation slammed charges of criminal defamation on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, zeroing in on that organ-harvesting imputation. Akpabio, no stranger to the rough and tumble of politics, initially went on the offensive, filing many defamation suits against various individuals, including the aforementioned Senator. One could hardly blame him; in the arena of high stakes politics, you fight fire with fire or risk getting scorched.





Regardless, the tale twists away from the predictable. Instead of dragging this out into an endless courtroom saga, Akpabio paused. As discerning readers know, many of these courtroom battles often end in mutual exhaustion, with no winners save the lawyers. Yet Akpabio’s move hinted at something deeper, a willingness to step back from the brink.





● *A gesture of Forgiveness or Foolishness?*

And then came the pivotal moment, as if scripted by a higher power of providence. It was during the New Year Mass at Sacred Heart Parish in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, early in January 2026. The priest preached on forgiveness, that age-old virtue we all nod at but seldom practice.





The Senate President later reflected that the sermon felt aimed straight at him, a divine nudge in the ribs. “It was as if the priest was speaking directly to me,” he said, realising the weight of carrying grudges into a new year.





Inspired by faith, Senator Godswill Akpabio directed his legal team to withdraw all pending lawsuits in every court. No fanfare, no conditions; just a clean slate. The notice of discontinuance was filed, and on January 15, 2026, the Federal Capital Territory High Court struck out the charges against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.





In Nigerian politics, where forgiveness is as common as snow in the Sahara, this was nothing short of extraordinary. One must show respect to whom it is due. It is so easy to talk about grace, but to actually demonstrate it? That is the trademark of legends.





● *A Word to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan*

As we celebrate this uncommon act of grace, a word of caution becomes necessary for the beneficiary thereof. Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan would do well to recognise that she has been shown a level of magnanimity rarely seen in our clime. She now stands at a crossroad where the path she chooses will define not just her immediate political future but her legacy. To continue to travel on this ignominious path with tar brush and theatrical indignation, having been handed an exit from a well-deserved legal ordeal, would be the height of political folly. The public is watching; history is recording. The wise course now is to accept the olive branch, reflect deeply on the gravity of her invidious umbrage and conduct herself with the maturity that her office demands. Grace, after all, is not a licence to repeat old mistakes but an invitation to embrace a new, better and purposeful path.





● *Public reaction*

The public, like a jubilation in a rapture, responded with a wave of overwhelming support for Senator Akpabio. A coalition of civil society groups under the aegis of Human Rights Africa led the applause, hailing and praising Akpabio’s act as an “exemplary display of maturity, tolerance and magnanimity.” They were never wrong; in a time of division, this gesture spoke volumes about the Senate President’s demonstrated commitment to the ideals of our social democracy, the rule of law, peaceful co-existence, national cohesion and institutional integrity.





● *The enduring lessons*

How did such a baseless allegation gain such massive traction? Sandra Duru still calls for accountability, insisting the matter is not buried. Fair play to her; voices like that keep the powerful on their toes. But for Akpabio, the chapter is closed, with a focus on forgiveness over vengeance.





• *The wider implications*

In an age of instant judgements and viral claims, Akpabio’s actions demonstrate leadership that rises above the fray. It is a lesson in how truth prevails, grace bridges divides, and reconciliation can heal what division tears apart.





Those who have studied the growth of other nations understand that to get things done in this country, a touch of radical idealism is needed.





• *Akpabio’s path of grace?*

That is idealism in action, pursued not with ruthlessness but with the softened heart of a grace carrier and a man who knows his priest is a human vessel bearing a divine message.





As we murmur and grumble our way forward, we should all pause and reflect. In Nigeria, where nice guys often finish last, Senate President Godswill Akpabio shows that grace doesn’t mean weakness. Forgiveness doesn’t mean foolishness. It means strength. And in our polarised landscape, that is an honourable path, a path worth following. To forgive is never foolishness but it is divine.





• Ken Harries Esq is an Abuja-based development communication specialist.