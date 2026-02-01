Ebonyi Governor Sacks Commissioner, Appointees After Their Community Beheaded Four Men

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has sacked all the government appointees from Amasiri community in Afikpo Local Government Area, following the gruesome killings of four persons from Okporojo village in Oso Edda community in Edda Local Government Area.

Those sacked by the governor include the State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Prof. Amari Omaka, other government appointees, management committee members, traditional rulers, town union presidents, and village heads from Amasiri community, among others.

The governor, who announced this during an on-the-spot visit to Okporojo village, where suspected warlords from Amasiri allegedly murdered persons and beheaded four persons , abducted some persons and set many houses ablaze in the recent renewed attack.

Nwifuru, as part of decisive measures to restore peace and forestall further bloodshed, also announced the immediate dissolution of the Amasiri Development Union executive, the withdrawal of the certificate of recognition of the traditional ruler of Amasiri, the removal of all village heads across Amasiri autonomous communities, and the sacking of all government appointees from the area ranging from management committee members to commissioners.

Governor Nwifuru described the incident as a tragic escalation of a protracted boundary dispute that had previously undergone reconciliation processes, which ultimately failed due to what he described as a lack of genuine commitment by the affected communities.

Addressing the grieving residents of Okporojo village, Governor Nwifuru urged them to remain calm and exercise restraint, assuring them of the government’s unwavering support.

“What you need immediately is not just support, but permanent peace, and that peace will definitely come,” he assured.

The governor expressed deep concern over the extent of destruction in the community, noting that the burnt homes and deplorable living conditions of residents reflected years of neglect and insecurity.

He pledged to personally return to the community within one year to demonstrate measurable improvements in security and development.

Governor Nwifuru also commended security agencies operating in the area, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other security formations, for what he described as their “extraordinary and noble efforts” in tracking down the perpetrators.

According to him, some operatives trekked as far as nine kilometres through difficult terrain in pursuit of the attackers and have assured the state government of their commitment to protecting lives and property in the affected communities.

While stressing that his administration does not take sides in communal conflicts, the governor warned the Amasiri community to reflect deeply on its actions, insisting that violence would only compound its challenges.

“Violence will never lead anyone anywhere. It is only the truth that can bring peace. I sent this message to the people of Amasiri. It’s a pity. Last time they said I’m siding (with) you, if you know me very well, I don’t side (with) anybody. I say the truth. I say it the way it is. I am not that kind of person who believes because you have somebody, but because you know somebody then I will not speak the truth. It is only the truth that can make you happy. It’s only the truth that can bring peace to your family,” said Nwifuru.

“And that is why I always say the truth the way I see it and ask God for forgiveness if I ever wrong anybody. My message to the people of Amasiri is to have a rethink because violence will never lead them anywhere. I heard also that the Akpoha community blocked their road because the Amasiri people are coming to attack them. And I say, ‘Look, it has already gotten to the point of no return.’

“So Amasiri should be careful of their actions. We love them. We adore them. We believe that they have men who still have character. I still believe in God and still worship God. So on this note, for the time being, the development union executive and all of the villages in Amasiri communities are hereby dissolved. The traditional ruler certificate is thereby withdrawn, all the government appointees from Amasiri are thereby sacked.”

“All the government appointees from the management committee down to the commissioner, anyone from Amasiri are hereby sacked. All the village heads in all Amasiri villages in all the autonomous communities are hereby removed for the time being. We will do more and we will show everybody why we’re government,” Nwifuru warned.



