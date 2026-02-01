AGN Lagos Chapter Congratulates Newly Inaugurated National Exco

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO THE NEW NATIONAL PRESIDENT OF THE ACTORS GUILD OF NIGERIA (AGN) ON HIS INAUGURATION

On behalf of the leadership and entire members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Lagos Chapter, I heartily congratulate the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Yakubu, on his successful inauguration, which took place today, Thursday, 29th January 2026, at the AGN Secretariat in Abuja.

This inauguration marks the beginning of a new chapter for our great Guild, and we are confident that your leadership, experience, and vision will usher AGN into greater heights. I also extend warm congratulations to the newly inaugurated National Executive Council members and  Newly apppinted S.A's   who will be working hand in hand with you to ensure a purposeful, united, and successful tenure of our Brand New President.

We are hopeful and optimistic that this new administration will strengthen unity, professionalism, and growth across the Guild nationwide, while prioritizing the welfare, empowerment, and development of all AGN members across the country.

We also sincerely appreciate and commend the outgoing National President for his dedication, commitment, and selfless service to the Guild. His efforts in laying down and putting up a formidable structure have provided a solid foundation upon which the new National President, Alhaji Abubakar Yakubu, can build and sustain progress.

Once again, congratulations to the National President and his team. We wish you wisdom, strength, and success as you steer the affairs of the Actors Guild of Nigeria toward a brighter and more prosperous future.

Signed:

Abm. Cornell Udofia

PRO, AGN Lagos Chapter

