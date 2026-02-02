Davido , Wizkid , Burna Boy Lose Grammy Awards To Tyla

South African singer Tyla has won the 'Best African Music Performance' award at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, held on February 1, 2026, at the  Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old artiste clinched the prize with her song Push 2 Start, marking her second win in the category.  She won the same award in the inaugural 2024 edition for her global hit Water, becoming the first artiste to win the title twice since the category was introduced.

This year’s category featured a strong line-up dominated by African top stars, particularly from Nigeria. Other nominees included Burna Boy (Love), Davido featuring Omah Lay (With You), Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid (Gimme Dat), and Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin (Hope & Love).

The Best African Music Performance category was created in 2024 to recognise recordings that showcase African music.

