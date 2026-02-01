Catholic Priest Burnt Alive Inside His Car By Armed Bandits In Taraba

Rev. Fr. David Tanko, who was ordained a Catholic priest in 2008 for the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo in Northeastern Nigeria, was burned alive by armed bandits together with his vehicle.

This horrific attack took place in Kufai Amadu, Takum, Taraba State. He body was burnt beyond recognition.

According to reports, the priest was on his way to a meeting to mediate and reconcile the Tiv and Jukun tribes when he was attacked.

The residents who witnessed the urgly incident discribed his death as a martyr of the Church. A servant who offered his life to God and to the people.

Some of the eyewitness offered prayers for repose of his soul like, rest now in peace, beloved servant of the Most High God indeed, the blood of the martyrs is one of the pillars of our Christian faith. 





