Alcaraz Beats Djokovic In Australia Grand Slam

Carlos Alcaraz won a pulsating Australian Open final to become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam - ending Novak Djokovic's latest attempt to land a 25th major title in the process.

Alcaraz, 22, immediately collapsed on the court in celebration after clinching a 2-6 6-2 6-3 7-5 victory in Melbourne.

Despite his disappointment, Djokovic showed his sportsmanship by clambering over the net to warmly hug Alcaraz on creating a slice of history.

However, he knows might not earn any better opportunities to underline his place as the greatest player of all-time.

Afterwards, the 10-time champion placed doubt on whether he would be on court in Melbourne again.

"I didn't think I'd be standing at the closing ceremony of a Grand Slam once again," Djokovic told the 15,000 crowd.

"Who knows what happens tomorrow, never mind the next six or 12 months, but it has been a great ride."

Spanish world number one Alcaraz struggled in the opening exchanges as 38-year-old Djokovic used his nous to dominate his younger opponent.

But Alcaraz found more rhythm from the baseline and outlasted the Serb fourth seed to claim his seventh major title.

Alcaraz is only the ninth man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments - the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

Alcaraz's victory means Djokovic's wait to claim a standalone record 25th major continues.

Djokovic has been tied with Australia's Margaret Court - who was watching on Rod Laver Arena - since winning the 2023 US Open.

Over the past two seasons, Alcaraz and Italy's Jannik Sinner have emerged as the dominant forces in the men's game.

Alcaraz's maiden win on the Melbourne hard courts means the pair have lifted the past nine major trophies between them.

Djokovic produced a superhuman effort to beat second seed Sinner in Friday's semi-finals, but beating both of his younger opponents back-to-back always looked likely to be a task too tough.

"The work you have been doing is historic - legendary," Djokovic told Alcaraz in his runners-up speech.

With a grin, he added: "You're still young so I'm sure we will be seeing each other many more times over the years."

How historic final unfolded

History was on the line for both superstars in a highly anticipated final which ensured a rather underwhelming Australian Open ended with a flourish.

Following their gruelling semi-final victories on Friday, neither player trained on Saturday and left everyone wondering how they would pull up on Sunday.

Djokovic pointed out Alcaraz had the advantage in that regard - given he was 16 years younger - but the veteran made a mockery of the age difference in a blistering start.

Moving sharply, Djokovic used his superior tennis IQ to carefully construct points in a way which Alcaraz could not compute - similar to how he discombobulated the Spaniard in last year's quarter-finals.

A locked-in Djokovic comfortably held serve thanks to the precision of his opening shot and accuracy of his groundstrokes, laying the platform to break Alcaraz for 3-1.

Continuing to take angles and space away from his opponent, Djokovic comfortably consolidated for a 4-1 lead and broke again to seal the opening set.

How long Djokovic could maintain this level was the next question.

A lot of emphasis had been placed on Djokovic's good fortune over the fortnight, but his luck ran out in the third game of the second set when a remarkable net cord helped Alcaraz break.

The manner was brutal and, coming at 1-1 15-15, the timing was crucial in shifting momentum.

From that point, Djokovic's serve lacked the same precision and his groundstrokes lacked the same punch.

Alcaraz won four of the next five games to level the match, keeping his foot on the pedal to break twice in the third set and lead.

Djokovic, though, is not a man to be beaten easily.

As he has shown countless times in his illustrious career, the veteran continued to believe he could defy the odds and turn the match around.

Djokovic fought off six break points in the second game of the fourth set, then created a chance of his own on Alcaraz's serve in the ninth game.

Alcaraz kept his cool in a baseline duel with Djokovic finally pushing a forehand long - and it proved vital.

The exchanges continued to be intense as the set entered the business end, but Djokovic blinked first.

After being rocked by a deep Alcaraz return at 15-30, he clattered another forehand into the net on championship point.

