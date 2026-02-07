Court Of Appeal Orders Payment Of N2.5bn To 110 Sacked ABU Workers

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed separate attempts by the Central Bank of Nigeria and Ahmadu Bello University to block the payment of N2.5 billion judgment debt owed to 110 workers unlawfully dismissed by ABU in 1996. 

The appellate court ordered the CBN to release the funds without further delay, warning of stiff sanctions if it continues to obstruct the payment.

In a unanimous decision led by Justice Okon Abang, the court rejected CBN’s arguments that the workers could not initiate garnishee proceedings or that approval from the Attorney General of the Federation was required. The court held that since ABU had already deposited the funds with the CBN, the bank had no legal basis to resist the enforcement of the judgment.

The court also criticised the CBN for wasting public funds and prolonging the hardship of the workers through unnecessary litigation, awarding an additional N10 million as cost against both the CBN and ABU. 

