Breaking : Security Agents Fail In Bid To Arrest Nasir El-Rufai At Abuja Airport ( Video )





There was tension at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, today after security personnel reportedly attempted to arrest Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Eyewitnesses said the operatives approached El-Rufai at the airport, but some good Nigerians insisted that he would not accompany them.





They reportedly told the officers that if he was needed, a formal invitation should be sent instead.

Details surrounding the reason for the attempted arrest remain unclear as of the time of filing this report. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement.

Nasir El-Rufai had earlier in a statement said there is an attempt to arrest him

Update From Media Aide

Security agents on Thursday attempted to arrest former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at the airport upon his arrival from Cairo, Egypt.

This was disclosed by his media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, in a post on his 𝕏 account.

According to him, the security agents attempted to arrest El-Rufai, but the former Governor resisted them and demanded a formal invitation, after which they took his passport from an aide.

The statement from Adekeye reads: “Security agents today attempted to arrest Malam Nasir elrufai as he arrived on a flight from Cairo. Malam El-Rufai declined to follow them without a formal Invitation. They however snatched his passport from an aide.”

