Army Intercepts Vehicle, Recovers N37m Cash Linked To Terrorism Financiers

Troops at the Forward Operating Base Chabbal Checkpoint has intercepted a suspicious vehicle conveying five occupants.

A thorough search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of approximately Thirty-Seven Million Naira (₦37,000,000.00) carefully concealed in bags, alongside multiple mobile phones suspected to be linked to terrorist financing and coordination activities.

The Interception represents a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to dismantle financial conduits suspected to support terrorist logistics and operational activities within the theatre.

These coordinated operations demonstrate OPHK’s proactive strategy of tightening the noose on terrorist supply chains by simultaneously targeting physical movement corridors and financial enablers.





The sustained pressure across key transit routes and support networks reflects a deliberate approach to weaken terrorist elements from within and limit their capacity to regenerate combat power.

The Military High Command commended the vigilance, utmost professionalism , resilience of the troops and collaborating security agencies whose morale and fighting efficiency remain high. Operation HADIN KAI remains resolute in its mandate to frustrate terrorist ambitions and restore enduring peace and economic stability across the North East region.