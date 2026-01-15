Wike Absent As Shettima, Akpabio, Service Chiefs Honor Fallen Heroes

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, was absent on Thursday as top government and military officials gathered in Abuja to honour Nigeria’s fallen heroes at the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

The annual ceremony, held at the cenotaph of the Unknown Soldier in Eagle Square, Abuja, is a solemn national event dedicated to commemorating officers and men of the Armed Forces who paid the supreme price in defence of the country, while also recognising the sacrifices of serving personnel, veterans, and their families.

Although the Minister of State for the FCT, Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, arrived at the venue, it was unclear whether she formally represented the FCT Minister at the ceremony.

Her late arrival coincided with that of Vice President Kashim Shettima, prompting protocol officials to deny her access to the saluting dais during the general salute.

She was, however, later among dignitaries who joined the Vice President in laying wreaths at the cenotaph to honour the fallen heroes.



