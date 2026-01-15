Gov Makinde Inaugurates Oyo State Council of Obas, Appoints Olubadan To Head Council

Oba Rashidi Ladoja, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, has been appointed as the first official chairman of the Oyo State Traditional Council of Obas, marking a historic milestone. Governor Seyi Makinde announced the appointment, citing the rotational system among prominent traditional rulers in the state, including the Alaafin of Oyo and the Soun of Ogbomosoland .


The Olubadan will serve a two-year term, aiming to promote unity and cooperation among traditional institutions in Oyo State. This development has been welcomed as a positive step towards strengthening traditional institutions .


Oba Ladoja, a seasoned politician and former Oyo State governor, brings vast experience to the role. He was crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland in September 2025, succeeding Oba Owolabi Olakulehin .

