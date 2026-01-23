Why I Don’t Collaborate With People Like Peller ..US Influencer IshowSpeed

Popular US streamer iShowSpeed has cleared the air on why he is not collaborating with content creators on his Africa tour.

Speed explains that the purpose of the tour is not for streamer collaborations, but to showcase the culture of Africa’s countries,  highlighting everyday people who are rarely seen, street performers with real talent, and local communities. 

He makes it clear that every stop on the tour is pre-planned, time-restricted, and carefully scheduled by his crew, with specific locations he must get to in each country.

He adds that many of the creators complaining already have platforms of their own, while this tour is about giving exposure to people who don’t.

Speed says he won’t cancel cultural visits or moments arranged by locals just to accommodate influencers, stressing that the goal is to put African culture on display for the world,  not to centre the tour around content creators.

