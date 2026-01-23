NFF Fines Remo Stars N7m , Banished To Lekan Salami Stadium Ibadan For Rest Of Season

NPFL has asked Remo Stars to pay a total fine of N7 Million Naira over their fans nonchalant behaviors during their MD20 game against Ikorodu City in Ikenne

Remo Stars who just retuned to their original home (Ikenne) from the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta will now play the rest of their 2025/26 season home games away from home at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State

N2m out of the total fine will be given to Ikorodu City as compensation for their injured fan and the repair of their destroyed vehicle

The club has 48hrs to appeal the decision of the league