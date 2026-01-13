Saudi Airlines Got Over 400 Passengers Stranded At Abuja Airport

Over 400 passengers bound for Kano were stranded at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for nearly 48 hours following severe weather in Kano and what authorities described as inadequate handling by Saudi Airlines.

It was gathered that the crisis escalated into tense confrontations, with some passengers threatening violence, before the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and government officials stepped in to resolve the situation.

Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, revealed via his X account on Monday that over 200 passengers became highly agitated, demanding immediate solutions to their travel disruptions.

“Some passengers were extremely violent. One huge, hulk-like, and highly vexed passenger even threatened to beat me up. I stood amidst the angry passengers, pacifying, reprimanding, and resolving. It was the most adrenaline-rushing part of my job,” he said.

Achimugu praised the intervention of the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo SAN, who insisted that the rights of the passengers be prioritized.

“The Minister continued to ask for updates on the welfare of passengers late into the night,” he said.

He also commended the efforts of the DGCA, Capt. Chris Najomo, for making critical decisions to protect the dignity of Nigerian passengers, as well as Ifueko Abdulmalik, who maintained communication with Saudi Airlines to manage the crisis.

The disruption began after Saudi Airlines reportedly left passengers stranded in Abuja without alternative arrangements, citing the lack of an operational base in the city. Achimugu later met with the Saudi ambassador to Nigeria, stressing that airlines must operate in compliance with Nigerian consumer protection regulations.

Through coordinated efforts, Umza Airlines airlifted the stranded passengers to Kano in three successive flights: First flight: 78 passengers; second flight: 77 passengers; third flight: 34 passengers.

In total, 189 passengers were safely transported, with Saudi Airlines pledging compensation for the affected travelers.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Achimugu said, “This saga began as a force majeure, escalated due to poor passenger handling, and ended with a great display of effective teamwork—from the Minister to the DGCA, and all the way down to our hardworking airport personnel.”

He urged passengers to exercise patience in situations beyond the airlines’ control and called for minimizing violence in airports and on aircraft this year.







