Defamation:Facebook Account Was Hacked Ebonyi Social Media Influencer Tells Court, Remanded In Prison

A Magistrate Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on Monday ordered the remand of a social media critic, Mr Polycap Obinna Alegu, over alleged defamation of the Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government (SSG), Prof. Grace Umezurike.

Mr Alegu, 36, was arraigned before Magistrate Court 1, Abakaliki, presided over by Chief Magistrate Sandra Ifeanyi-Onyibe, on a two-count charge bordering on criminal defamation and cybercrime.

According to the charge marked MAB/7c/2026, the defendant allegedly made a false, malicious and defamatory publication against the SSG on December 16, 2025, through social media.

In Count One, the prosecution alleged that Mr Alegu published defamatory content against Umezurike, an offence said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 375(A) of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Count Two accused him of knowingly and intentionally making a false and defamatory publication on Facebook against Umezurike, contrary to Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Sunday Ununu, objected to the reading of the charges, arguing that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) lacked the authority to initiate remand proceedings or file the case on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ununu further contended that only the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) had the constitutional power to institute such criminal proceedings.

However, the Chief Magistrate overruled the objections, holding that the Constitution empowers the NSCDC to institute criminal cases on behalf of the AGF. She also dismissed the argument that the agency lacked locus standi to seek a remand order.

When asked to respond to the allegations, Mr Alegu told the court that his social media accounts had been hacked and that he was not responsible for the defamatory posts.

He further claimed that comments made from his account on other people’s posts were also done by hackers.

Following the plea, defence counsel applied for bail, informing the court that the defendant had credible sureties ready.

The NSCDC counsel, Mrs Linda Akam, opposed the bail application, arguing that the Magistrate Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the substantive matter or grant bail.

In her ruling, Magistrate Ifeanyi-Onyibe held that there was a prima facie case against the defendant.





“It is better that the issue of bail is left for the court with the requisite jurisdiction,” she ruled.





The court consequently ordered that the case file be forwarded to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the Ebonyi State Ministry of Justice for legal advice.





The matter was then adjourned to January 26, 2026, for a report of compliance.



