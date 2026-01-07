US Seizes Russian-flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela

The United States has seized Bella-1, a Russian-flagged oil tanker with links to Venezuela, after weeks-long pursuit across the Atlantic.

In an X post on Wednesday, the US European Command said the tanker was seized for violating sanctions.

The tanker was sanctioned by the US in 2024 for operating within a “shadow fleet” of tankers transporting illicit oil.

But it was not until last month that the US began a cat-and-mouse game with the vessel.

They had tried to seize the tanker last month when it was near Venezuela, but missed after the ship turned around and fled.

During the pursuit, a Russian flag later appeared painted on the ship’s hull with the crew claiming it was sailing under Russian protection.



