Fubara Is APC Leader In Rivers..Director Of Publicity

The Director of Publicity for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bala Ibrahim, has criticized FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, suggesting the former governor is orchestrating his own "political burial" by refusing to accept the new leadership in Rivers State.

Speaking on the live TV programme Daily Politics, Ibrahim responded to the viral rift between Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, noting that Wike is struggling to transition from being a leader to being a follower.





Ibrahim maintained that Governor Fubara is the undisputed leader of Rivers State. He clarified that even if Wike were to officially join the APC today, the political hierarchy would still place him under Fubara’s leadership.





The APC chieftain reminded the Minister that leadership is a cycle. He noted that just as Wike was followed and respected during his eight years as governor, he must now extend that same loyalty to his successor.





Warning Against Political Suicide

Reflecting on Wike’s recent metaphors about political consequences, Ibrahim expressed a lack of interest in witnessing the Minister's downfall.





"I don't want to attend Wike's funeral," Ibrahim said, referring to the "political burial" Wike mentioned regarding the outcome of his rivalry with Fubara. He added that the Minister's current actions suggest an inability to adapt to life outside the Government House.





While Ibrahim noted he has no personal voting interest in Rivers State, he emphasized that the APC's ultimate goal is to secure the state.





He urged Wike to stop resisting the reality of the current administration, stating:





"I don't want to attend Wike's funeral because he said if Fubara wins, he's going to be buried. He's not talking about a real-life situation; he meant it politically. I don't have the right to vote in Rivers, but whatever happens, my wish is that APC wins in Rivers."