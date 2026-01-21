US Embassy Confirms Suspension Of Visa Services To Nigerians

The United States Embassy in Nigeria on Wednesday posted this on its verified social media handle

Reminder to Non-Immigrant Visa Applicants:

Effective January 1, 2026, in line with Presidential Proclamation 10998 on “Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States,” the Department of State is partially suspending visa issuance to nationals of Nigeria for B-1/B-2 visitor visas and F, M, J student and exchange visitor visas.

Suspension of Visa Issuance to Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States

Last Updated: December 19, 2025

In line with Presidential Proclamation 10998 on “Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States,” which takes effect on January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST), the United States is fully or partially suspending entry for and visa issuance to nationals of 39 countries, and individuals applying using travel documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority. Included in the order is the continuation and augmentation of the suspension on entry of nationals from 19 countries imposed by Presidential Proclamation 10949. Presidential Proclamation 10949 remains in full effect until it is modified by the restrictions of Presidential Proclamation 10998. We are protecting our nation and its citizens by using rigorous, security-focused screening and vetting procedures to ensure that individuals approved for a visa do not endanger national security or public safety.





Effective January 1, 2026 at 12:01 a.m. EST, in line with Presidential Proclamation 10998 on “Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States,” the Department of State is fully suspending visa issuance to nationals of 19 countries – Afghanistan, Burma, Burkina Faso, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen – and to individuals traveling on any travel documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority, for all nonimmigrant and immigrant visa categories with limited exceptions for:





Certain diplomatic and official visas

Immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran

Dual nationals applying with a passport of a nationality not subject to a suspension

Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for U.S. government employees under 8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(27)(D)

Participants in certain major sporting events

Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs)

Also effective January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. EST, in line with Presidential Proclamation 10998 on “Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States,” the Department of State is partially suspending visa issuance to nationals of 19 countries – Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burundi, Cote D’Ivoire, Cuba, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe – for nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas and F, M, J student and exchange visitor visas, and all immigrant visas with limited exceptions for:





Immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran

Dual nationals applying with a passport of a nationality not subject to a suspension

Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for U.S. government employees under 8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(27)(D)

Participants in certain major sporting events

Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs)

As of January 1, 2026, the Department of State is partially suspending visa issuance to nationals of Turkmenistan for all immigrant visas with limited exceptions for:





Immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran

Dual nationals applying with a passport nationality not subject to a suspension

Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for U.S. government employees under 8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(27)(D)

Participants in certain major sporting events

Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs)

Also, with Presidential Proclamation 10998, as of the effective date of January 1, 2026, the following categorical exceptions provided in Presidential Proclamation 10949 for nationals subject to the suspension on entry are no longer available under the PP: immediate family immigrant visas (IR-1/CR-1, IR-2/CR-2, IR-5); adoption visas (IR-3, IR-4, IH-3, IH-4); and Afghan Special Immigrant Visas.

In his discretion, the Secretary of State or his designee, in coordination with the Secretary of Homeland Security, may find that travel by an individual would serve the U.S. national interest on a case-by-case basis. The Secretary of Homeland Security or her designee, in coordination with the Secretary of State, may also find that travel by an individual would serve the U.S. national interest on a case-by-case basis. The Attorney General, in coordination with the Secretary of State and Secretary of Homeland Security, may find the travel of an individual would advance a critical U.S. national interest involving the Department of Justice.





Presidential Proclamation 10998 only applies to foreign nationals who are outside the United States on the effective date AND do not hold a valid visa on the effective date (January 1, 2026 at 12:01 a.m. EST).





Foreign nationals, even those outside the United States, who hold valid visas as of the effective date are not subject to Presidential Proclamation 10998. No visas issued before January 1, 2026 at 12:01 a.m. EST, have been or will be revoked pursuant to the Proclamation.





Visa applicants who are subject to Presidential Proclamation 10998 may still submit visa applications and schedule interviews, but they may be ineligible for visa issuance or admission to the United States.

The full text of the December 16, 2025, Presidential Proclamation 10998 is available here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/12/restricting-and-limiting-the-entry-of-foreign-nationals-to-protect-the-security-of-the-united-states

Information about the June 4, 2025, Presidential Proclamation 10949 on “Restricting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats” can be found here:



