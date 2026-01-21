FCT Police Arraigns Eleven Over Murder of Arise TV Reporter, Somto Maduagwu In Abuja

The FCT Police Command today, January 21, arraigned eleven (11) suspects linked to the m#rder of Ms. Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu, Esq., an Anchor, Reporter, and Producer with ARISE News, and Mr. Barnabas Danlami, a security guard, killed during a robbery incident at Unique Apartments, Katampe Extension, Mabushi, Abuja, on 29th September 2025.

Full Statement

RE: MURDER OF BARR. SOMTOCHUKWU CHRISTELLA MADUAGWU AND SECURITY GUARD - FCT POLICE ARRAIGN ELEVEN SUSPECTS IN COURT

The FCT Police Command has today, 21st January 2026, arraigned eleven (11) suspects before the FCT High Court sitting in Jabi area of the FCT linked to the murder of Ms. Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu, Esq., an Anchor, Reporter, and Producer with ARISE News, and Mr. Barnabas Danlami, a security guard, who were killed during a robbery incident at Unique Apartments, Katampe Extension, Mabushi, Abuja, on 29th September 2025.





The suspects arraigned before the court include:

1. Shamsu Hassan

2. ⁠Sani Sirajo

3. ⁠Hassan Isah

4. ⁠Abubakar Alkamu

5. ⁠Abdulsalam Saleh

6. ⁠Suleiman Badamasi

7. ⁠Zaharadeen Mohammed

8. ⁠Musa Umar (aka “Small”)

9. ⁠Mashkur Jamil

10. ⁠Suleiman Sani

11. ⁠Abubakar Usman.





The suspects were arraigned on a nine (9) count charge including criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, and murder. The matter has been adjourned to February 2026 for further proceedings.





The Command urges members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons or packages through the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913, 08028940883, or CRU FCT: 08107314192.





SP Josephine Adeh,

Police Public Relations Officer,

FCT Command,

Abuja.

21st January, 2026



