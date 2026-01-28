UK Based Nigerian Student Stabbed To Death , Group Raise Funds For Repatriation Of Body

A Nigerian based in Norwich in United Kingdom has been stabbed to death

Uchenna Okorie it was gathered was stabbed to death at his residence in Norwich in November 2025

The Nigerian community in United Kingdom are frantically raising funds to bring his corpse home for burial

The is the statement issued by the organisers of the fund raising

"Heartbreaking Story On How A Nigerian Man Who Relocated To The UK To Pursue His Master’s Degree, Was Brutally Stabbed To Death In A Student Apartment In Norwich

Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, we humbly ask for your support.

We are deeply saddened to share the tragic passing of Uchenna Okirie, who was brutally stabbed to death in a student apartment in Norwich in November 2025.

Uchenna came to the UK to pursue his Master’s degree and had a bright future ahead of him.

Following investigations, Benjamin Katabana, 27, a Congolese national, was subsequently charged with murder.

After speaking with Uchenna’s family, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Norwich Community has made the decision to repatriate Uchenna’s body to Nigeria so his family can lay him to rest with dignity.

Uchenna had no immediate family in the UK. We are therefore appealing to everyone to please come together and support this cause by donating towards the cost of returning his body home.

Every donation, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference and bring comfort to his grieving family.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and generosity.

God bless you all 🙏🏾."





Credit:Oluomoofderby|X