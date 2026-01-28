Sowore Tenders Videos In Court Showing Ambassador Designate Reno Omokri Accusing President Tinubu Of Drug Related Involvement

byCKN NEWS -
0


Fresh controversy erupted at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday as the trial of activist Omoyele Sowore took an unexpected turn, exposing uncomfortable questions for the Department of State Services (DSS) over its handling of criticism against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The tension rose during cross-examination when Sowore’s lawyer, Marshal Abubakar, presented video footage showing former presidential aide , now Ambassador designate Reno Omokri making sweeping allegations against Tinubu on national television remarks that appeared to attract no legal action.

The clips, tendered via a flash drive, were played in open court while Cyril Nosike, a DSS operative and the prosecution’s first witness, looked on. 

One video showed Omokri during a 2023 ARISE News interview claiming he possessed court documents from the United States allegedly linking the President to drug-related offences.

“Bola Tinubu is a known drug lord. I have documents to prove it,” Omokri stated in the broadcast.

Another clip captured Omokri insisting he would never align politically with Tinubu.

Abubakar seized the moment to question why the DSS later cleared Omokri for an ambassadorial appointment despite those statements, while Sowore is facing prosecution for calling the President a “criminal” online. 

The DSS witness admitted he could not explain the agency’s decision.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال