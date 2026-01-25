Court Remands Influencer In Prison Over Alleged Malicious Social Media Posts

The Federal High Court of Nigeria sitting in Umuahia has remanded Ihuoma Ekele Gaius in prison custody following allegations of conspiracy, cyberstalking, and cyberbullying arising from malicious social media publications.

The defendant is standing trial in Charge No: FHC/UM/CR/182/2025, instituted by the Inspector General of Police, over alleged threatening and insulting messages circulated via a community WhatsApp platform.

According to a counter-affidavit filed by the prosecution in opposition to the defendant’s motion for bail, the Investigating Police Officer, Inspector Nwankwo Peter, attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Umuahia, informed the court that the defendant sent malicious and threatening messages targeting the nominal complainant, Mrs. Vivian Irondi, calling her various insulting names.

The prosecution stated that the publication attracted significant public attention both within and outside Nigeria, particularly in locations where the complainant resides and works.

The affidavit further disclosed that investigations revealed that the defendant is allegedly the head and leader of a secret cult society at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), where he is currently a student.

Inspector Nwankwo noted that the defendant was duly arrested and investigated for the offences, adding that the allegations are serious in nature and may affect public peace and safety if the defendant is granted bail at this stage.

Following the submissions, the court ordered that Ekele Gaius be remanded in prison custody, pending the determination of his bail application.

The matter has been adjourned to a later date for further proceedings.

Source : Promise Uzoma Okoro