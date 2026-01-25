Army Arrest Female Supplier Of Hard Drugs To Boko Haram

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) under Operation DESERT SANITY V, have recorded another significant success in efforts to degrade terrorist logistics and criminal support networks in the North East.

Acting on credible intelligence on 23 January 2026, troops arrested a suspected drug dealer, Hauwa Abulazeez, aged 65, in Askira Uba LGA of Borno State. The suspect is alleged to be one of the suppliers of cannabis sativa to Boko Haram Terrorist elements operating through Askira Uba, Rumirgo, Gwahi, Wamdiyo, Uvu, and Gaya, and a key conduit in the distribution of the substance across several communities within the Theatre.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect sourced the illicit substance from Sarti Baruwa LGA of Taraba State and transported it through established supply routes for onward distribution. During the operation, 14 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa, with an estimated total weight of approximately 30 kilograms, were recovered, representing a significant interception intended to sustain illicit activities.

The suspect is currently in custody undergoing preliminary investigation, while follow-up actions are ongoing to identify and dismantle the wider network involved in the trafficking and distribution of the substance.

The interception underscores the broader impact of denying illicit supply chains that fuel violence, criminality, and instability. By disrupting these networks, the operation contributes to improved security conditions, reduced criminal influence, and the reinforcement of lawful authority and order across the region.

OPHK remains unwavering in its resolve to confront and eliminate all forms of criminality across the North East. Through sustained intelligence-driven operations and continuous pressure across the Theatre, troops will persist in denying criminal networks the space, resources, and freedom required to operate, until enduring peace and stability are achieved.



