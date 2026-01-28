Taskforce Arrest " Immunity Stickers " Sellers Syndicate In Lagos

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested a woman, Alimat Yusuf Idowu, and uncovered a syndicate selling fake "immunity stickers" to motorists to evade traffic sanctions.

The suspects allegedly produced and distributed stickers with fake union logos, claiming they shielded vehicles from enforcement. The taskforce says these stickers are illegal and have no backing.

The syndicate charged weekly or monthly fees (₦15,000-₦20,000) for "protection" from traffic violations. The taskforce chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele, warns that displaying such stickers won't guarantee immunity and vows to prosecute those involved.

The operation is part of efforts to restore order on Lagos roads and protect transport operators from extortion. The public is urged to report suspicious activities. The arrested suspect has been charged and granted bail, with the case adjourned to March 24, 2026.



