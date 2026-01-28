𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐀 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐬 𝐈𝐧 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝

Police operatives in Niger State have apprehended a suspected kidn@pper in Kontagora LGA of the state.

According to a statement released over the weekend by the command’s spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, the suspect, identified as Nasiru Isyaka, and his gang allegedly att@cked Sabon-Gari Mangu Matachibu village, k+lling one person and abd¥cting two others.





The police revealed that Isyaka, a resident of the same village, was arrested on January 17, 2025, when he visited the home of one of the rescued victims, who recognised him as one of the kidn@ppers.





“On January 17th, 2025 at about 10am, Police operatives of ‘A’ Div Kontangora arrested one Nasiru Isyaka of Sabon-Gari Mangu Matachibu village via Kontagora.





The suspect was arrested in connection with a kidn@pping incident that occurred on December 29th, 2024 at the same village, where some armed men invaded the village, sh%t a victim d3ad and kidn@pped two others, but were later rescued through a joint security effort.

In the course of preliminary investigation, the suspect was arrested when he visited one of the victims in his home, and he was identified to be one of the kidn@ppers.

One locally made short gun was recovered from him and he confessed to the crime,” the statement reads in part.