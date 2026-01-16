SEC Raises Capital Requirements For Brokers, Fund Managers

Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a far-reaching revision of capital requirements for virtually all capital market operators.

This is according to a circular released by the Commission on January 16, 2026, which replaces the long-standing 2015 capital regime and sets a compliance deadline of June 30, 2027.

The new framework aims to ‘improve market resilience’, weed out undercapitalised players, and reward firms with governance depth and scale.

This marks a major step toward market consolidation and regulatory tightening as the current government continues with its N1 trillion GDP drive.